What’s driving Sudan’s worst cholera outbreak in years?

Thousands at risk as foreign aid cuts hit humanitarian efforts.

Sudan’s worst cholera outbreak in years is spreading in a country ravaged by conflict.

Health and aid workers are battling desperately to stop it from escalating and crossing into neighbouring countries.

What’s driving the outbreak – and how serious is it?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Mathilde Vu – Advocacy manager for Sudan at the Norwegian Refugee Council

Simon Mane – Sudan national director at the humanitarian organisation, World Vision International

Mitch Rhyner – Deputy head of mission at Doctors Without Borders, Sudan