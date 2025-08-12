How can Israel kill journalists with impunity?

More media workers killed in Gaza genocide than in previous conflicts in history.

Israel’s murder of four Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza has sparked international condemnation.

And it’s not the first time.

Although Israel has killed at least 237 media workers since its war began, these and other killings have gone unpunished.

What does this impunity mean for journalism?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Ahmed Najar – Palestinian writer and political analyst

Dominique Pradalie – President of the International Federation of Journalists

Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Washington, DC