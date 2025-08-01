Why has Washington sanctioned the Palestinian leadership?

US accuses Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority of undermining prospects for peace.

The Trump administration has sanctioned members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA), accusing them of undermining peace efforts.

The move comes as more Western governments are openly criticising Israel, calling on the country to end the war on Gaza and move towards a two-state solution.

More countries have also announced their intention to recognise Palestinian statehood under certain conditions, including the disarmament of Hamas and PA reform.

So what’s behind the US sanctions?

Are they a bargaining chip to further peace talks, or a sign of more hurdles ahead?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid – Former adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization

Eli Clifton – Senior adviser at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Firas El Echi – Journalist and host of the Here’s Why podcast