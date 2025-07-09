Why are Indian workers angry with Narendra Modi?

Millions of people have gone on strike in India against new government labour and business policies.

Millions of people are on strike across India, shutting down banking, construction, manufacturing and postal services, and disrupting public transport, among other sectors.

Trade unions say they have united to protest against new labour laws and a long-standing policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to privatise public services and favour big business over workers.

Why are people so angry with these policies?

And what does this mean for Modi’s government and his economic policies known as “Modinomics”?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Amarjeet Kaur – national secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress

Adil Hossain – political anthropologist and assistant professor at Azim Premji University

Daniel Francis – political analyst and political brand consultant