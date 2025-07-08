What is Israel’s real plan for post-war Gaza?

Israel’s Netanyahu discusses Gaza ceasefire in third meeting with Trump at the White House this year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump meet again.

Their third meeting this year is taking place as ceasefire talks are ongoing in Doha.

While the official talks are being held privately, what has openly been discussed are post-war plans for Gaza, which appear to include forcibly displacing Palestinians.

And Netanyahu is nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

What are Israel and the United States hoping to do with Gaza?

How does this affect a possible ceasefire?

And what were Netanyahu’s political ambitions for this visit?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Curt Mills, executive director at The American Conservative magazine.

Yossi Mekelberg, senior consulting fellow at Chatham House.

Xavier Abu Eid, political analyst and former adviser to the chief negotiator of the Palestine Liberation Organization.