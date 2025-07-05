Who will monitor Iran’s nuclear activities?

The International Atomic Energy Agency pulled all its inspectors out of Iran.

UN inspectors have left Iran after Tehran cut ties with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This means inspectors will no longer be able to monitor the country’s nuclear activities.

That’s led to many people questioning the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, and fearing another round of tensions.

Israel launched its attacks on Iran last month, claiming Tehran was weeks from producing a nuclear weapon.

The United States backed its ally, striking key Iranian nuclear facilities.

But Tehran has struck a defiant note – suspending co-operation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

So what does all this mean, and what might the future hold?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Abas Aslani – Senior research fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies

Tariq Rauf – Former head of verification and security policy at the International Atomic Energy Agency

Harlan Ullman – Senior adviser at the Atlantic Council and chairman of the Killowen Group