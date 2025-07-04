Which global companies are benefitting from the genocide in Gaza?

UN expert calls out global companies for being ‘complicit in genocide and profiting from occupation’ in Palestine.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur says some of the world’s largest companies are complicit in and profiting from Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Francesca Albanese’s landmark report identified Microsoft, Amazon and Google as just some of the major United States tech firms helping Israel sustain its genocide in Gaza.

But UN reports like this have no legal power. And Israel has rejected Albanese’s findings as “groundless”, saying it would “join the dustbin of history”.

So, will big companies, despite their financial interests, start to question their ties with Israel?

And will consumers around the world bring commercial pressure on those implicated firms?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Omar Barghouti – Cofounder of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement

Vaniya Agrawal – Former software engineer at Microsoft, who resigned earlier this year

Michael Lynk – Human rights lawyer and a former UN special rapporteur for human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory