Why did the UK say it will recognise a Palestinian state?

UK urges Israel to take substantive steps to end the horror in Gaza and commit to negotiations on a two-state solution.

The United Kingdom will recognise Palestinian statehood – unless Israel takes substantive steps to end the horror in Gaza and commits to negotiations on a two-state solution.

Israel and the United States have condemned the move.

How significant is the UK’s decision?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Alan Duncan, former British deputy foreign secretary and a Conservative MP

Carne Ross, former British diplomat and former head of Middle East issues at the United Nations

Ahmed Najar, Palestinian political analyst and economist from Gaza