Why did the UK say it will recognise a Palestinian state?
UK urges Israel to take substantive steps to end the horror in Gaza and commit to negotiations on a two-state solution.
The United Kingdom will recognise Palestinian statehood – unless Israel takes substantive steps to end the horror in Gaza and commits to negotiations on a two-state solution.
Israel and the United States have condemned the move.
How significant is the UK’s decision?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Alan Duncan, former British deputy foreign secretary and a Conservative MP
Carne Ross, former British diplomat and former head of Middle East issues at the United Nations
Ahmed Najar, Palestinian political analyst and economist from Gaza
Published On 31 Jul 2025