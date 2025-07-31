Is Sudan on the path to irreversible fragmentation?

Parallel government recently formed by the RSF has been widely rejected.

Sudan has been struggling with a devastating conflict for more than two years.

Now it faces yet another challenge.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has announced a parallel government to rival the one led by the army chief.

The African Union has rejected the move, and the army has dismissed it as a desperate attempt by the RSF to cling to power.

But analysts say the move carries a real risk, one that could further divide an already fractured country.

So how will this new power struggle play out both inside Sudan and more widely?

And how could it affect the Darfur region, where the RSF still wields control?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Hafiz Mohamed – Director of Justice Africa Sudan, an advocacy organisation and research institute

Kholood Khair – Sudanese political analyst and founder of Confluence Advisory, a think tank formerly based in Khartoum

Cameron Hudson – Senior associate in the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies