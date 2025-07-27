What has Israel’s denial of food done to Gaza’s people?

Siege tactics since March on Gaza’s people have brought famine-like conditions throughout the Gaza Strip.

Starvation in Gaza. An entire population deprived of food after months of Israel blocking vital supplies and waging relentless attacks.

Experts say the strategy means long-term damage for the health of Gaza’s people.

So what are the consequences of Israel’s actions?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Dr Nick Maynard – Volunteer surgeon who worked in Gaza with Medical Aid for Palestinians

Dr Tanya Haj-Hassan – Paediatric intensive care doctor treating acute malnutrition in Gaza

Alex de Waal – Executive director at World Peace Foundation; author of Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine