Has Donald Trump’s policy of imposing trade tariffs worked?
President Trump signs major trade deal with Japan, and Tokyo pledges to invest in the United States.
President Donald Trump promised to shake up global trade – and he says that is now paying off.
The United States has signed an investment deal with Japan, worth more than half a trillion dollars.
That follows Washington’s new trade agreements with the Philippines and Indonesia – all touted as wins by the administration from Trump’s policy of applying pressure through tariffs.
But are these short-term gains that could mask longer-term risks?
And who is winning – and who is losing?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Tomohiko Taniguchi – Special adviser at the Fujitsu Future Studies Centre
Eric Ham – Political analyst
Nathalie Tocci – Director of Instituto Affari Internazionali