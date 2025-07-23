Why is Trump quitting global institutions?

The US is pulling out of UNESCO, saying the UN agency focuses on divisive issues.

Born from the ashes of World War II, UNESCO was founded with a bold mission: to build peace through culture, education and science.

Now, one of its founding members, the United States, is once again withdrawing from the UN agency because of what it calls an “anti-Israel bias”.

Critics say the move reflects a deeper shift: a retreat from multilateral diplomacy and a rejection of international norms.

They also say it raises questions about US commitment to global leadership and cooperation.

So, what are the real motives behind Washington’s decision?

What impact will it have on UNESCO and the broader UN system?

And is this part of a wider pattern of US disengagement under President Donald Trump?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Amy Koch – Republican political strategist

Ei Sun Oh – political analyst

Mark Seddon – journalist and former UN official