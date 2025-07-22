Is Israel implementing a strategy of genocide by starvation in Gaza?

Palestinians are dying from hunger in Gaza.

Those who have survived Israel’s relentless war are now in immediate danger of starvation.

Desperate people queueing for food are shot dead by Israeli and United States contractors.

Is Israel implementing a strategy of genocide by starvation?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Tamer Qarmout – associate professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Arwa Damon – founder of the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance

Dr James Smith – emergency doctor who has worked at several hospitals in Gaza