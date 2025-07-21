What are the implications of the UK ban on Palestine Action?
The group has been classified as a ‘terror organisation’ by the UK government.
There have been demonstrations against the United Kingdom’s ban on the pro-Palestinian protest group Palestine Action and its designation as a “terrorist group”.
The government actions came after members of the group broke into an airbase and vandalised military aircraft.
Critics say the ban is excessive and an attack on freedom of speech.
So what are the implications?
Presenter:
James Bays
Guests:
Tayab Ali – deputy managing partner at Bindmans law firm
Quinn McKew – executive director at Article 19
Peter Oborne – political commentator
Published On 21 Jul 2025