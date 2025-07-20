Why are so many Palestinian religious sites under attack by Israel?

Gaza’s only Catholic church has been hit and Muslim cemeteries have been desecrated.

Israel has bombed Gaza’s only Catholic church – the latest religious site hit in the war.

Hundreds of mosques were also damaged or destroyed, and cemeteries were obliterated, too.

In the occupied West Bank, attacks on Christians and Muslims are increasing.

Why is this happening?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Reverend Mitri Raheb – Lutheran pastor and president of Dar al-Kalima University

Moataz El Fegiery – Vice president of EuroMed Rights

Michael Lynk – Professor emeritus in the Faculty of Law at Western University