Is the voting system in the UK fair?

Government wants to lower the voting age, saying it aims to modernise UK democracy.

The United Kingdom is set to make an historic change to its electoral system.

The government has announced a plan to lower the voting age from 18 to 16. It says the move will modernise and strengthen British democracy.

But critics say this is more than just democratic reform.

So, what’s really behind the decision? Is this about democratic renewal or short-term political gain? And has lowering the voting age worked elsewhere?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Afzal Khan – Labour Member of Parliament in the UK

Yannis Koutsomitis – European affairs analyst

Alex Deane – Political analyst and conservative commentator