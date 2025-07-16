How much of a threat is China to Japan?

Japan has accused China of expanding its military reach and threatening regional stability.

For the first time, Tokyo says a Chinese military aircraft entered its airspace.

The incident is detailed in Japan’s latest defence white paper.

It warns Beijing has also ramped up naval and air operations near disputed territories.

But China has hit back, accusing Japan of stoking fear.

So, is East Asia heading for a new era of military confrontation?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Tomohiko Taniguchi – Professor at the University of Tsukuba, and former special adviser to the cabinet of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Einar Tangen – China specialist and senior fellow at the Taihe Institute

Robert Kelly – Professor of international relations at Pusan National University, specialist on international relations of Asia and US foreign policy