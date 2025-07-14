What’s the legacy of the Iran nuclear deal and its collapse?

The agreement was signed a decade ago before the US pulled out in 2018.

Ten years ago, Iran and world powers signed a historic nuclear deal, easing sanctions in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Since then, the United States pulled out, and just weeks ago, joined Israel in attacking Iran.

What’s the legacy of this deal and its collapse?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Alan Eyre – Member of US nuclear deal team (2010-2015)

Abas Aslani – Senior research fellow, Center for Middle East Strategic Studies

Robert Kelley – Distinguished fellow, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute