What are the risks from Trump’s latest tariff threats?

United States President Donald Trump has informed Mexico and the European Union that they face tariffs of 30 percent starting next month.

This has created shock and is raising fears of an all-out trade war, but both Mexico and the EU say they want talks to continue.

So, what is Trump’s strategy – and what are the risks?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Niall Stanage – columnist for The Hill

Greg Swenson – chairman of Republicans Overseas UK

Daniel Gros – director of the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University