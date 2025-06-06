Why does Donald Trump seem to be fixated on foreign nationals?

The US president has imposed a new blanket travel ban on 12 countries that he claims is for national security.

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a travel ban on 12 countries, with restrictions on seven more.

And it’s not the first one of its kind – Trump issued a similar order in 2017 that focused on Muslim-majority countries.

He says the latest initiative aims to protect national security, but critics say the ban is racist and has nothing to do with safety.

So what is really at stake, and what might Trump gain from the ban?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Yael Schacher – Director for Americas and Europe, Refugees International

Steven Heller – US immigration lawyer

Johanna Leblanc – National security law and US foreign policy specialist