Why did the US block a resolution demanding an end to Israel’s war on Gaza?

Outrage after US vetoes UN Security Council motion calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The United States has blocked another United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

It’s the fifth time Washington has used its veto power since Israel’s war began in October 2023.

The US says it will continue to support its close ally while Israel says it will continue the war in Gaza until Hamas is defeated.

So do the veto powers of the permanent Security Council members undermine the body itself?

Even when resolutions are passed, does the UN have the capability to enact them?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Stephen Zunes – professor of politics at the University of San Francisco

Luigi Daniele – associate professor of international law at Molise University in Italy

Firas El Echi – journalist and host of the Here’s Why podcast