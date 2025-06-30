Who will feed Sudanese refugees?

Millions of Sudanese who have fled to neighbouring countries face the risk of hunger.

The World Food Programme has sounded an alarm, saying it may have to reduce its aid operations for Sudanese refugees because of cutbacks in its funding.

Four million refugees are in countries neighbouring Sudan after fleeing from the ongoing civil war, and most of them rely on aid.

But that was put in jeopardy after United States President Donald Trump’s administration slashed overseas aid budgets this year.

The European Union, the United Kingdom and Germany have also cut their foreign aid as some nations switch funding to invest in defence.

So who else can step in to fill the gap?

And what will happen to the people who depend on aid to survive?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests