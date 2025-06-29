Video Duration 28 minutes 30 seconds 28:30
Inside Story

Will a new deal end war in eastern DR Congo?

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda have signed a deal to end their long-running conflict.  

Years of fighting between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda may be at an end – thanks to a peace deal signed in the United States.

Rwanda has agreed to remove thousands of troops from eastern Congo that were supporting the Rwandan-backed armed group M23, as it took control of major cities and mining areas.

That was widely seen as a major escalation and stoked fears of a regional conflict.

So can this agreement succeed where many others have failed?

And is this deal really about US interests in Congolese minerals?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

  • Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuliza – Political commentator and writer
  • Zainab Usman – Senior fellow and director of the  Africa Program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Vava Tampa – Founder and chief campaigner of Save the Congo
Published On 29 Jun 2025