Will a new deal end war in eastern DR Congo?
The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda have signed a deal to end their long-running conflict.
Years of fighting between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda may be at an end – thanks to a peace deal signed in the United States.
Rwanda has agreed to remove thousands of troops from eastern Congo that were supporting the Rwandan-backed armed group M23, as it took control of major cities and mining areas.
That was widely seen as a major escalation and stoked fears of a regional conflict.
So can this agreement succeed where many others have failed?
And is this deal really about US interests in Congolese minerals?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
- Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuliza – Political commentator and writer
- Zainab Usman – Senior fellow and director of the Africa Program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Vava Tampa – Founder and chief campaigner of Save the Congo
Published On 29 Jun 2025