Have the actions of Israel and the US increased the risks that more countries will want them?

The United States and Israel attacked Iran, saying it could not have a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denied it was trying to build.

The US and Israel are among nine countries armed with nuclear weapons.

So who decides who can have nuclear arms? And have the actions of Israel and the US increased the risks that more countries will want them?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests: