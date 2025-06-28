Who decides who can have nuclear arms?
Have the actions of Israel and the US increased the risks that more countries will want them?
The United States and Israel attacked Iran, saying it could not have a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denied it was trying to build.
The US and Israel are among nine countries armed with nuclear weapons.
So who decides who can have nuclear arms? And have the actions of Israel and the US increased the risks that more countries will want them?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
- Tariq Rauf, former head of verification and security policy coordination at the International Atomic Energy Agency.
- Laicie Heeley, a nuclear arms control and non-proliferation specialist, and editor-in-chief of Inkstick Media in Washington, DC.
- Tariq Ali, a historian and editor at the New Left Review journal in London.
Published On 28 Jun 2025