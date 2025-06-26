How big is Zohran Mamdani’s win in New York primary?

The democratic socialist candidate’s victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor shocks US politics.

A political earthquake, say the headlines. A stunning victory. A wake-up call for the Democratic Party in the United States.

Zohran Mamdani’s win in New York City’s mayoral primary has sent the news media into overdrive.

But what’s behind his win, and how significant is it for US politics?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Linda Sarsour – Palestinian-American activist and political strategist in New York

Joi Chaney – Democratic political strategist in Washington, DC

Omar Rahman – Political analyst and fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in New York