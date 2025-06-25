Video Duration 28 minutes 30 seconds 28:30
Can a deal be found to end Israel’s war on Gaza?

Israel’s recent conflict with Iran has renewed efforts to push for a deal in Gaza.

Israel’s war on Gaza raged on during its recent conflict with Iran, which ended with a US-brokered ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Qatar has announced renewed mediation efforts to end the genocide.

So, what are the prospects for peace now?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid – Political analyst and former adviser to Palestine’s chief negotiator

Mairav Zonszein – Senior Israel analyst at the International Crisis Group

Rami Khouri – Political author and distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut

Published On 25 Jun 2025