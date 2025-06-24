Will Israel and Iran stop fighting?

US President Trump urges Israel and Iran to stick to their agreed ceasefire.

In a region that’s seen its fair share of instability, the conflict between Israel and Iran is threatening to create unprecedented chaos.

US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire, just hours after Iran launched missiles towards the US military base in Qatar. That ceasefire is now at risk of falling apart.

Trump urged Israel to “calm down” and demanded that both sides do more to stick to the truce. But will it hold? And where does Iran go from here?

And is there a new balance of power in the Middle East?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Dania Thafer – Executive director at the Gulf International Forum

Ellie Geranmayeh – Deputy head of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Doug Bandow – Senior fellow at the Cato Institute and former special assistant to US President Ronald Reagan