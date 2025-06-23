Is dropping bombs the answer to Iran’s nuclear programme?

Tehran says its nuclear technical know-how can’t be destroyed.

US President Donald Trump says that Sunday’s US air strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have caused the “total obliteration” of its nuclear programme.

But the US Joint Chiefs of Staff says the final analysis is yet to come.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran insists the US attacks won’t affect its work – and that the nuclear material had already been removed.

So, what do we know about the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities?

And if the strikes were effective, with the right technological know-how, could Iran easily rebuild?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Laura Rockwood – Senior fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation

Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Director of Global Politics and International Studies at the University of Cambridge and senior associate fellow at the European Leadership Network

Imad Khadduri – Former nuclear scientist at the Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission and author of the book Iraq’s Nuclear Mirage: Memoirs and Delusions