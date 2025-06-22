Will Iran retaliate or capitulate?

Donald Trump says US bombing attacks he ordered have ‘totally obliterated’ Iran’s key nuclear sites.

The United States has struck Iranian soil, hitting three of the country’s nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump is threatening more strikes if peace is not achieved.

But Iran has hit back, striking central and northern Israel.

So is this a major escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel?

Is there a real danger of nuclear fallout?

How likely is Iran to strike US bases?

And is the Middle East moving closer to a regional war?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Zohreh Kharazmi – Assistant professor in the Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran

Tariq Rauf – Former head of the Verification and Security Policy Coordination Office at the International Atomic Energy Agency

Matthew Bryza – Former US National Security Council official at the White House and diplomat