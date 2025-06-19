What are the risks from Israel and Iran’s nuclear capabilities?

Global fears rise over nuclear risk from confrontation in the Middle East.

Israel says that ending Iran’s nuclear programme is a key aim of its attacks on the country.

Israel is widely believed to have nuclear arms, but has never admitted that.

So, what are the nuclear capabilities of both sides, and what are the risks from this conflict?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Dan Smith – Director at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Sahil Shah – Nuclear weapons policy analyst in London

Rebecca Johnson – Director at the Acronym Institute for Disarmament Diplomacy and former senior adviser to Dr Hans Blix, who was formerly the top UN weapons inspector in Iraq and an IAEA chief