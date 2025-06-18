Why is Israel killing so many Palestinians seeking food in Gaza?
Desperate Palestinians have faced a barrage of attacks by Israeli forces at food sites.
As Israel attacks Iran, its genocide in Gaza has shown no signs of easing.
At least 70 Palestinians were killed in a single day this week at a food distribution site run by a controversial group in Khan Younis that is backed by Israel and the United States.
All other aid channels are blocked – including medical supplies.
So, what’s the impact of this latest Israeli strategy?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Amjad Shawa – Director of the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network in Gaza
Christopher Lockyear – Secretary-general at Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres or MSF)
Mads Gilbert – Medical doctor with extensive experience in Gaza
Published On 18 Jun 2025