Why is Israel killing so many Palestinians seeking food in Gaza?

Desperate Palestinians have faced a barrage of attacks by Israeli forces at food sites.

As Israel attacks Iran, its genocide in Gaza has shown no signs of easing.

At least 70 Palestinians were killed in a single day this week at a food distribution site run by a controversial group in Khan Younis that is backed by Israel and the United States.

All other aid channels are blocked – including medical supplies.

So, what’s the impact of this latest Israeli strategy?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Amjad Shawa – Director of the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network in Gaza

Christopher Lockyear – Secretary-general at Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres or MSF)

Mads Gilbert – Medical doctor with extensive experience in Gaza