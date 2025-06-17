What US interests are at stake in the Israel-Iran conflict?

The Israel-Iran conflict is bringing more instability to the Middle East, a region with extensive United States interests.

They’ll be central to shaping President Donald Trump’s strategy.

So what’s at stake for Washington, and what are the pros and cons for Trump of further involvement?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Trita Parsi – executive vice president at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

PJ Crowley – a former US assistant secretary of state

Niall Stanage – White House columnist at The Hill newspaper