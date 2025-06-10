What’s next in US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown?

The deployment of soldiers on the streets of Los Angeles brings crisis to new level.

National Guard soldiers and even the United States Marines are on the streets of Los Angeles.

They were deployed by President Donald Trump after mass protests against his immigration raids.

California’s governor is suing him – while the protests spread to other cities.

Could this crisis worsen?

Presenter:

Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Peter Eliasberg – chief counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California

Claire Finkelstein – professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania

Mark Pfeifle – Republican strategist, founder and president of Off the Record Strategies