How will Trump plan for tariffs on movies affect the global film industry?

President Donald Trump orders 100 percent tariffs on imported films and those made outside the US.

In recent years, California – home to America’s film industry – has slipped to become the sixth most preferred location to shoot and produce movies.

Hollywood producers are moving to cities in Canada, the United Kingdom, Central Europe and New Zealand, lured by a range of financial benefits on offer.

US President Donald Trump wants to reverse this trend and says he wants to “make movies in America, again”.

And he’s using the stick to do so.

Trump has ordered 100 percent tariffs on imported movies and those made outside the United States.

The move has confused Hollywood and the European film industry.

So, how will the tariffs be implemented? Will a movie partly produced outside the US be punished?

And what about films made for streaming platforms? And how will the tariffs affect the movie industry globally?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Jonathan Handel – Entertainment lawyer and journalist

Chris Southworth – Secretary-general of the International Chamber of Commerce United Kingdom

Kamran Pasha – Hollywood director, screenwriter and novelist