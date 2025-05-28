Can new US and Israeli-backed aid foundation in Gaza work?

The UN and aid agencies have criticised the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation after chaotic and deadly delivery.

Gaza has been under total blockade by Israel for nearly three months.

Aid agencies have been stopped from delivering the most basic of supplies, leaving 2.3 million people starving.

Now, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is delivering food packages, but it is backed by Israel and the US. Its first attempt turned into chaos.

The foundation has also faced strong criticism from the UN and other aid agencies. They say it does not follow humanitarian principles and appears to be “weaponising” aid.

So why has Israel decided to let in some aid, yet only under an agency it backs?

Presenter:

Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Chris Gunness – Former director of communications for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Amjad Shawa – Director of the Palestinian NGOs Network

Eyal Weizman – Director of the research agency Forensic Architecture at Goldsmiths at the University of London; author of The Least of All Possible Evils: Humanitarian Violence from Arendt to Gaza