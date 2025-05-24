Will Trump follow through on his new EU tariff threat?

The US president has threatened to impose a 50-percent tariff on all goods from the EU starting June 1.

US President Donald Trump is once again taking aim at trading partners of the United States. This time it’s the European Union.

The US president is now threatening to impose a 50-percent tariff on all goods from the EU starting June 1. If he follows through, that will mean much higher import taxes on the EU’s hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of exported goods.

So is Europe about to pay a high price for not settling with Trump sooner? Or will Trump’s tariffs – now his signature move – backfire for US manufacturing?

Presenter: Tom Mcrae

Guests:

Paolo von Schirach, President, Global Policy Institute

Will Hutton, President, Academy of Social Sciences.

Brian Wong, Fellow, Centre on Contemporary China and the World