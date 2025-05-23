Does criticising Israel amount to anti-Semitism?

Israel often labels anyone who criticises its devastating war on Gaza as ‘anti-Semtic’.

Israel has a long history of dismissing any legitimate criticism it faces as “anti-Semitic”.

So, how can anyone challenge Israel’s war on Gaza or its military raids in the occupied West Bank, without running the risk of being called anti-Semitic?

Or is this an easy way of shutting down any debate about Israel’s occupation?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Phyllis Bennis – Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies and international adviser at Jewish Voice for Peace

Saba-Nur Cheema – Political scientist at Goethe University Frankfurt

Gideon Levy – Columnist at Haaretz Newspaper