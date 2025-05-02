Why has Mike Waltz been dropped as US National Security Advisor?

Decision marks first major personnel change of Donald Trump’s second term.

Mike Waltz was dropped as US national security adviser.

It’s the first big shift in personnel of Donald Trump’s second term.

Weeks ago, he added a journalist to a chat group of senior officials sharing secret information.

Is that why he is being moved – or is there more going on?

Presenter:

Nick Clark

Guests:

John Haltiwanger, reporter at Foreign Policy Magazine covering US national security.

Amy Koch, Republican political strategist.

Matthew Bryza, former US diplomat and National Security Council official at the White House.