Can Istanbul talks pave way to end the war in Ukraine?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees to meeting proposed by Vladimir Putin – if he attends in person.

A glimmer of hope to end the more than three-year war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of civilians – and hundreds of thousands of soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to attend a meeting proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on Thursday, as long as Putin is there in person.

Putin wants the talks to first discuss the root causes of the conflict and deal with ceasefire negotiations later.

His plan is also supported by US President Donald Trump, who says the meeting will help Ukraine’s allies, the US and European powers, decide whether a ceasefire is possible – and also the future of the war effort against Russia’s invasion.

Is the Russian leader trying to deflect growing Western pressure to agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire or face “massive sanctions”?

And are the talks hosted by Turkiye likely to make any progress at all?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Olesia Horiainova – Co-founder of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre

Vasily Kashin – Expert at Russian International Affairs Council

Barin Kayaoglu – Assistant professor and chair of American Studies, Social Sciences University of Ankara