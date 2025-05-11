What can be learned from the latest conflict between India and Pakistan?

A tense ceasefire holds days after the most intense hostilities in decades.

Feelings of relief and hope are sweeping India and Pakistan.

The latest flare-up in hostilities that killed at least 60 people across the two countries has come to a dramatic halt after four days.

Nearly 30 countries including the United States are reported to have been involved in getting the ceasefire agreed.

The administration of US President Donald Trump, which announced the truce, has proposed a new round of talks at a neutral venue to try and end the bitter rivalry.

A dispute over divided Kashmir, India’s accusation that Pakistan is backing terrorist attacks inside its territory, and differences over the sharing of river water are all issues that have been festering for decades.

So are both sides at last ready to negotiate?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Walter Ladwig – Senior lecturer in International Relations at King’s College London

Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst

Shashank Joshi – Defence editor of The Economist newspaper