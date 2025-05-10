Will the truce between India and Pakistan resolve differences over Kashmir?

A ceasefire is agreed after four days of their most fierce military conflict in this century.

Tensions soared on Tuesday when India attacked areas inside Pakistan that it claimed sheltered armed groups.

That was after 26 tourists were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir last month.

India has accused Pakistan of backing the fighters, a claim Islamabad denied.

Why has the Kashmir region been a source of hostility between the two countries since independence from British rule in 1947?

How far can colonial legacy be blamed for the conflict? And what lies ahead?

Presenter:

Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Victoria Schofield – British biographer, historian and author of books on Kashmir.

Radha Kumar – Author, academic and an Indian government-appointed negotiator appointed to resolve the Kashmir crisis

Ayesha Jalal – Professor at Tufts University and expert on South Asian history.