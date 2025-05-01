Why is aid to Sudan falling while famine and conflict worsen?

Millions of people in danger of starvation as crises persist.

Sudan is suffering the world’s worst famine in four decades, says the United Nations, as conflict between government and paramilitary forces rages.

Yet international aid is dwindling.

What’s next for the people of Sudan?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Amgad Fareid Eltayeb – Executive director of Fikra for Studies and Development, a Sudanese research and policy organisation

Kholood Khair – Founding director of Confluence Advisory, a think tank formerly based in Khartoum

Justin Lynch – Managing director of Conflict Insights Group