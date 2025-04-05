Will Israel’s starvation policy work in Gaza?

There are growing warnings that food supplies in Gaza will soon run out.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is getting worse by the day.

The United Nations World Food Programme has warned it only has food stocks to last a few days.

With limited supplies and no fuel, all bakeries have already closed across the Strip.

That’s left Palestinians with no food, no home, and no sense of security.

Israel has been blocking humanitarian aid from entering the Strip for more than a month.

So, is famine now inevitable?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Ahmad al-Najjar – Resident in Gaza who’s been reporting on the war

Sam Rose – Acting director of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in Gaza

Martin Griffiths – Director of Mediation Group International

Firas El Echi – Journalist, host of the Here’s Why podcast