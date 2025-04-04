What are the implications of the US-China tariffs war?

Beijing hits back with its own set of tariffs on all US goods after Trump’s latest levies.

China has announced tariffs on US products in response to new levies imposed on Chinese goods by US President Donald Trump.

Beijing unveiled a 34-percent tariff on all US goods and restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals.

With global financial markets sliding, how far are both countries willing to go?

And will this back-and-forth change trade policies?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

John Gong – Professor at the University of International Business and Economics

Robert Koepp – Director of the Asia-Pacific Geoeconomics and Business Initiative at Chapman University

Robert Kelly – Professor of political science at Pusan National University