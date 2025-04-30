What can we learn from the first 100 days of Trump’s second term?

US President Donald Trump marks 100 days of his second term – a time for the United States and the world to take stock, and perhaps, a breather.

The 100-day mark has been a political yardstick for nearly a century.

So, is it important? What does it tell us?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Niall Stanage – Political analyst and White House columnist for The Hill newspaper

Patrick Mara – Chairman of the DC Republican Party and member of the Republican National Committee

Michael Fauntroy – Professor of policy and government at George Mason University