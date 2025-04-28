Will the ICJ hold Israel to account?

The Hague is hearing another case against Israel in what could be a test of Israeli defiance of international law.

The International Court of Justice is holding hearings this week to determine what responsibilities Israel has to ensure aid gets to Palestinians in territory it occupies.

But Israel has shown in the past it has no issue with ignoring international law or court rulings.

So will any of these decisions have an impact on the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza struggling to find food under an Israeli blockade that’s now lasted nearly two months?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Sam Rose – senior acting director, UNRWA Affairs in Gaza

Michael Lynk – human rights lawyer and professor emeritus, Faculty of Law, Western University in London, Ontario

Gideon Levy – columnist, Haaretz newspaper